Sanjana Sanghi Dedicates Her Birthday To This Special Person: I Find Myself With A Lump In My Throat

Actress Sanjana Sanghi, who made her Bollywood debut with Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, turned 24 yesterday (September 02, 2020), and dedicated her 24th birthday to a very special person of her life- her late grandmother. Sanjana shared her picture on Instagram and penned a heartwarming note for her 'Nani'.

She wrote, "I wish you were here today, Nani. Every birthday, I find myself with a lump in my throat, lost in my Nani's memory yet left with a helpless heap of gratitude for the love I have in my life in the form of the incredible people that surround me."

She further added, "As I'm growing up, I understand a little bit better of what my Nani lived and sweared by that I see in my mother every single day that leaves in endless awe of these beautiful women- ultimately, love & compassion for our people is ALL that matters in this very short life we all have, that cannot be taken for granted. Not the achievements. Not the accolades. Not the milestones. Just the love."

While praising her Nani, she wrote that she was a woman with the largest heart- selfless, generous and empathetic, with only love to give and with no ulterior motive. Sanjana also wrote that her grandmother's selfless nature was her greatest strength and weakness.

Sanjana Sanghi On Dil Bechara: Sushant Got The Tribute He Deserves

She wrote, "Here's to dedicating my 24th birthday in loving memory of my most incredible Nani. Alongside my sister, forever partner & birthday twin of 2 decades (@mcmegchad). Here's to moving towards a brighter world that thrives in spreading love & compassion."

Sanjana also thanked her fans and well wishers for loving her in abundance. She further wrote that her fans' love is both priceless and precious to her, and it leaves her astounded.