Sanjana Sanghi On One Month Of Sushant's Death: Whoever Said Time Heals All Wounds Was Lying

On Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's one-month death anniversary today, his Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi dedicated an emotional post to him on her Instagram story. The actress penned a long note in memory of the late actor.

Talking about the wounds left behind by Sushant's untimely death, Sanjana wrote, "Whoever said time helps heal all wounds was lying. Some feel like they're being ripped open, again and again and bleeding: Of moments now will forever remain memories. Of laughs together that were but will never again be. Of questions that will remain unanswered. Of disbelief, that only keeps growing."

Further speaking about the dreams he talked about, she continued, "But these wounds also contain a film, a gift that everyone is yet to see. Wounds that contain dreams, plans, and desires for our country's children, their education and their future that will be fulfilled, wounds that contain a passion for an endless creative zest for every artist there is, wounds that contain the hope for a world that promises to uphold honesty, integrity, kindness and embraces individuality - rid of all toxicity."

"I vow that I will do everything to make sure each of these dreams are fulfilled, like you always wanted me to. Except, you'd promised we'd do it all together. #sushantSinghRajput #Thinkingofyou," Sanjana concluded her post.

Incidentally, Sanjana had shared this same post on June 21, few days after his death.

A few days ago, Sanjana had penned another emotional note for her late co-star, in which she spoke about how she has been missing him. "Oye? I need to laugh till my stomach hurts at all your bad jokes. I need to compete with you on who can eat more ham & cheese omelettes and drink more chai. Fight with you over who's script looks more tattered and worn out because we worked on it endlessly. Try to keep up with your electric pace every time you said, "Chal na, thoda dance karte hain!" in the middle of a tough scene. And argue with you over what we feel about Yuval Noah Harrari & Freud's books. UGH."

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Mukesh Chhabra's directorial debut Dil Bechara. A Bollywood adaptation of John Green's popular novel The Fault In Our Stars, the film is slated to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020.

