Sanjana Sanghi's Latest Ad Receives Backlash For Promoting Violence Against Men; Leaves Pooja Bedi 'Horrified'

What's So Controversial About Sanjana Sanghi's New Ad?

In the ad for Lionsgate Play, Sanjana Sanghi and another actor are shown as a couple who are trying to figure out which film to watch on the streaming app. Sanjana is seen slapping the boy eight times before he finally tells her to stop. She then decides to watch the eighth film on the list.

Pooja Bedi Says She Is Absolutely Horrified To Watch This Ad

The actress took to her Twitter page and wrote, "Absolutely HORRIFIED 2 watch this advt. Domestic violence against men is NOT acceptable. What if a man was slapping a woman in this advt? This should NEVER CLEAR an advertising board! #men have rights! #domesticviolence @sharmarekha

@smritiirani @DeepikaBhardwaj @amitdeshmra."

Netizens Echo Pooja Bedi's Thoughts On This Controversial Ad

A Twitter user wrote, "Strengthening and empowering women does not mean this crap. It's equal opportunity , respect and love for both." Another comment read, "I just spotted this and its absolutely disgusting. Who are these people who can like think this? This team where one can share this idea & get internal approvals to pitch to their client? AND the client who approves it? The companies involved n their teams - WHO are these people!" "What's wrong with this guys ?? Is it really an ad? Or they lost with Senses??" wrote another netizen. "Though we have lack of good content..now it seems lack of good promos...this is the lowest low..2020 keeps giving," read a comment on Pooja's tweet.