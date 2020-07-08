Sanjay Dutt Celebrates 15 Years Of Dus: Working On This Film Was An Absolute Delight

Anubhav Sinha's Dus clocked 15 years today (July 8, 2020). The film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Suniel Shetty, Zayed Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Dia Mirza and Esha Deol in pivotal roles. On this special occasion, Sanjay Dutt worked down the memory lane, and shared his experience of working on this film.

The Panipat actor shared a video in which he posted stills and posters of the film as the song 'Dus Bahane Karke Le Gaye Dil' plays in the background. Dutt captioned his post as, "#15YearsOfDus..Working on this film was an absolute delight. Reminiscing those days when we used to have so much fun on the sets that it never felt like work. Had a great time with all the people who were a part of this film."

Have a look here.

Dus started off as an entirely different film when it hit the shooting floors in 1997. Starring Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan, Mukul Anand was directing this action-thriller, which was supposed to be a film about terrorists in Kashmir. Unfortunately, the director passed away due to heart attack in the midst of shooting, and Dus got shelved.

With over nine hours of raw footage and a completed score, the film's producers, Nitin Manmohan and Sunil Manchanda, spoke to several directors to complete the unfinished project. Mukul Anand's wife Anita was quoted as saying in a Scroll report, "JP Dutta and Priyadarshan were approached. I would have even liked Vidhu Vinod Chopra to complete it. Finally, Ramesh Sippy said he would direct it, but then the film went into date issues and the project kept slipping away due to financial constraints."

Finally, in 2005, Manmohan produced another film with the same title, with Sanjay Dutt and Shilpa Shetty, who was also part of the original cast of Dus. However, Anand's wife clarified that this one was different from their film. The 2005 film Dus was reportedly a tribute to Mukul Anand.

Recently, one of the popular tracks 'Dus Bahane' from the film was recreated in Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor's Baaghi 3.

