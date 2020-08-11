    For Quick Alerts
      Sanjay Dutt Diagnosed With Stage 3 Lung Cancer: To Fly To The US For Treatment

      Sanjay Dutt, the senior Bollywood actor has been reportedly diagnosed with lung cancer. Komal Nahata, the popular trade analyst-tv host tweeted that the Sadak 2 actor who was recently admitted to the hospital due to breathlessness, has been diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer. The reports suggest that he will soon fly to the US for treatment. However, we are awaiting an official statement.

      Earlier today (August 11, 2020), Sanjay Dutt has announced that he is taking a short break from his work commitments to focus on medical treatments, through his official Twitter page. The Sadak 2 actor also urged his fans to not spread unnecessary speculations and also assured that he will be back very soon, in his tweet.

      To the unversed, Sanjay Dutt was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital on August 8, 2020, after he suffered breathlessness. Even though the doctors initially suspected him being COVID-19 positive, the actor tested negative. Sanjay Dutt has announced the news himself through his official Twitter page and confirmed that he is doing fine.

      Sanjay Dutt Announces Break From Work Owing To Health Reasons

      Coming to his acting career, Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in the upcoming Mahesh Bhatt directorial Sadak 2, which is a sequel to the actor-director duo's superhit outing Sadak. The senior actor is appearing as one of the protagonists in the movie, along with Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Pooja Bhatt. Sadak 2 will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on August 28, 2020.

