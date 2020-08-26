Sanjay Dutt Health Update: Torbaaz Producer Says Results Of Certain Tests Are Yet To Come
Recently, actor Sanjay Dutt took to his Instagram page to share that he is taking a short break from work to seek medical treatment. Though the actor didn't reveal his illness, it was soon reported that Dutt has been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.
In an interview with Times of India, Sanjay Dutt's close friend and Torbaaz producer Rahul Mittra shared an update on the actor's health.
Rahul Mittra Rubbishes Rumours That Sanjay Dutt Is Terminally Ill
He was quoted as saying, "This is utter rubbish. Sanju is undergoing preliminary treatment in Mumbai and results of certain tests have yet to come."
Torbaaz Producer Urges Everyone To Stop Speculating About Sanjay Dutt's Health
He further continued, "He's a fighter and will come out of this too as a winner. I don't have an iota of doubt on this and this reaction is just not based on emotion but facts too. Please stop speculating, and if still you have to do something, just wish good for him."
Earlier, Maanayata Dutt Had Reacted To Reports About Sanjay Dutt Travelling To The US For Medical Treatment
Her official statement read, "For those asking, Sanju will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai. We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the Covid situation eases. As of now, Sanju is in the best hands of our esteemed doctors at Kokilaben hospital. I request everyone, with my folded hands, to stop speculating the stage of his illness and let the doctors continue to do their work. We will update you all regularly with his progress."
Speaking About Torbaaz
The Sanjay Dutt starrer is scheduled for a direct-to-digital release on Netflix. Directed by Girish Malik and produced by Rahul Mittra, the action-crime thriller stars Sanjay Dutt as an army officer who tries to rehabilitate the young suicide bombers through cricket in war-torn Afghanistan.
ALSO READ: KGF Chapter 2: Yash Starrer's Remaining Portion To Be Shot Without Sanjay Dutt?
ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Reveals A Secret About Sanjay Dutt, Calls Him A Fighter