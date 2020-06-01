    For Quick Alerts
      Sanjay Dutt Remembers Mother Nargis On Her 91st Birth Anniversary, Shares Special Message

      Actor Sanjay Dutt, on Monday, took to his social media profile and shared a heartfelt post remembering actress-mother Nargis on her 91st birth anniversary. The actor also shared a video dedicated to the late actress.

      I Miss You: Sanjay Dutts Birthday Wishes For Late Mother

      Sanjay Dutt shared the video note on Twitter and wrote, "Happy Birthday Ma, miss you" with heart emojis. The video is a compilation of pictures from some of her iconic films, followed by pictures with Sunil Dutt, Sanjay Dutt and family members. The message in the video read, "To The Best Actress, Wife, Mother, Happy Birthday Ma, Love You."

      Nargis Dutt's real name was Fatima Rashid

      Some of Nargis' most iconic characters are from films like 1957's Mother India, 1951's Awara, 1967's Raat Aur Din and 1955's Shree 420. The legendary actress was born on June 1, 1929. Known as one of the finest actors of Bollywood at the time, Nargis passed away at the age of 51, after suffering from pancreatic cancer.

      Nargis And Sunil Dutt Got Married On March 11, 1958

      The actress married actor Sunil Dutt, after starring in Mother India together. The couple have three children- Sanjay, Namrata and Priya. Nargis has also won the National Film Award for her role in Raat Aur Din in 1968.

      Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt is set to return to screen alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor in Shamshera. The period film is scheduled to release on July 31, 2020.

      Sanjay Dutt's Upcoming Films

      Sanjay Dutt is also set to appear in the sequel of Sadak alongside Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor. The film is also set to mark Mahesh Bhatt's return as a director. The team was reportedly shooting for the film before the lockdown began.

      Earlier in 2020, Sanjay Dutt also joined the cast of Bhuj: The Pride of India, alongside Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha and Parineeti Chopra.

      Producers Hope To Begin Shooting For Sanjay Dutt's Next Film Blockbuster Gang By July

      Sanjay Dutt Calls Rishi Kapoor 'Elder Brother'; Says It Will Take A While For The Loss To Sink In

      Read more about: sanjay dutt nargis sadak 2
