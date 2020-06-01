Sanjay Dutt Remembers Mother Nargis On Her 91st Birth Anniversary, Shares Special Message

Nargis Dutt's real name was Fatima Rashid

Some of Nargis' most iconic characters are from films like 1957's Mother India, 1951's Awara, 1967's Raat Aur Din and 1955's Shree 420. The legendary actress was born on June 1, 1929. Known as one of the finest actors of Bollywood at the time, Nargis passed away at the age of 51, after suffering from pancreatic cancer.

Nargis And Sunil Dutt Got Married On March 11, 1958

The actress married actor Sunil Dutt, after starring in Mother India together. The couple have three children- Sanjay, Namrata and Priya. Nargis has also won the National Film Award for her role in Raat Aur Din in 1968.

