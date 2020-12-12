Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Opens Up About Coping With Her Boyfriend's Death; 'I Am Still Dealing With It'
Actor Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala was left devastated when her boyfriend passed away in July 2019. Since then, she often shares emotional notes and throwback pictures with him with her social media page. Recently, during an Instagram Q & A session, a netizen asked Trishala how she is coping with her beau's demise. Here's what the young girl had to say.
Trishala Dutt Opens Up About Coping With Her Boyfriend's Death
Trishala wrote on her Instagram story, "I'm still dealing with it, but I've gotten a lot of help for it (and still getting help for it) Since covid, my support groups that I've joined have become virtual for now, I see my grief therapist virtually as well, I spend time with my friends and family (while still practising social distancing) and I'm doing a lot of soul searching."
'I Needed To Feel My Loss,' Says Trishala Dutt
She continued, "I also got off social media for a long time after he passed away because I needed that private time to process what the hell just happen to both of our lives. How in a split second, life can change for anybody. I needed to feel my loss. Not distract myself from it."
Trishala Dutt Says She Will Take Some Time To Be Okay
"My grief therapist has been helping me a lot. I'm processing a lot of emotions and slowly, almost a year and a half later, starting to accept my loss (and I say that hesitantly) It takes time, and I too feel lifeless without him, but I know I'm going to be okay. I've made amazing progress this year considering the pandemic going on, and I'm giving myself time to heal. Give yourself that time as well. (hugs)," Trishala wrote.
In her earlier posts, Trishala Dutt had revealed that she ended up quitting her psychotherapist job in New York and took therapy sessions to deal with her sudden lose. Talking about how she still has her late boyfriend's things with her, she had written, "For me, in this current moment, it's helpful to be surrounded by things that remind me of him. I have text messages and handwritten notes. I still have his toothbrush, listen to some of his favourite songs/artists, and have his T-shirt that smells just like him. I'm beyond grateful for the time we had together."
