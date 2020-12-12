Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Opens Up About Coping With Her Boyfriend's Death; 'I Am Still Dealing With It'

Trishala Dutt Opens Up About Coping With Her Boyfriend's Death

Trishala wrote on her Instagram story, "I'm still dealing with it, but I've gotten a lot of help for it (and still getting help for it) Since covid, my support groups that I've joined have become virtual for now, I see my grief therapist virtually as well, I spend time with my friends and family (while still practising social distancing) and I'm doing a lot of soul searching."

'I Needed To Feel My Loss,' Says Trishala Dutt

She continued, "I also got off social media for a long time after he passed away because I needed that private time to process what the hell just happen to both of our lives. How in a split second, life can change for anybody. I needed to feel my loss. Not distract myself from it."

Trishala Dutt Says She Will Take Some Time To Be Okay

"My grief therapist has been helping me a lot. I'm processing a lot of emotions and slowly, almost a year and a half later, starting to accept my loss (and I say that hesitantly) It takes time, and I too feel lifeless without him, but I know I'm going to be okay. I've made amazing progress this year considering the pandemic going on, and I'm giving myself time to heal. Give yourself that time as well. (hugs)," Trishala wrote.