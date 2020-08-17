Sanjay Dutt's Friend Pens A Heartfelt Note After Actor's Cancer Diagnosis; Says 'Sher Hai Tu Sher'

Sanjay Dutt's Friend Says The Actor Will Conquer This Battle

In his note, Paresh Ghelani wrote, "Brother: Thought we had covered the whole amusement park; thought it was closed now, but I guess we are not done yet. Let's buckle up for an another roller coaster ride!! Yet another battle has begun; battle we must and the battle you will conquer... We know the braveheart you are; you will win this. Sher hai tu sher!! Love you."

Sanjay Dutt's Friend Opens Up About His Recent Conversation With The Panipat Actor

He captioned his heartfelt note as, "Brother @duttsanjay. Hard to imagine just few days ago we were talking about how we shall enjoy the next phase of our lives and we were talking about how we have been blessed to be able to ride, walk, jog, crawl, and enjoy the journey thus far; we are where we are. I still believe we are blessed and I know journey forward is going to be as beautiful and as colorful as it has been. God has been kind. nakupenda kaka!!"

When Paresh Ghelani Got Numbed With Emotions After Watching Sanjay Dutt's Biopic

Sanjay Dutt and Paresh Ghelani have been friends for decades. In fact, Vicky Kaushal's character Kamli in Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju is based on Paresh Ghelani.

After watching Sanjay Dutt's biopic Sanju, Ghelani had got emotional and written on his Instagram page, "After watching the film Sanju I was numb, numb with limitless emotions. I wanted to just hug him, hold on to him and cry. Cry endlessly to the years we had lost, to the years we stood by and witnessed this roller coaster called life and the irrevocable loss of loved ones... To the mistakes we cannot undo, to the strength we cannot find elsewhere but, in each other."

"Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) is an ode to falling, rising, making mistakes and learning, flaws, imperfection - everything that defines the core of friendship. It is, more importantly, a relentless pursuit of life with all its shades. I know I share this sentiment with all friends and family close to him," he had further written in his post.