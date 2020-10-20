Sanjay Dutt's Health Update: Actor Has Responded Very Well To The Treatment, Says A Family Member

In August this year, Sanjay Dutt took to his Instagram page to announce that he will be taking a break from his professional commitments to focus on medical treatment. Soon, it was reported that the actor has been diagnosed with lung cancer and is undergoing treatment for the same at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

Recently, one of the actor's family members shared an assuring update on the actor's battle with cancer while speaking with a news agency.

An Update On Sanjay Dutt's Health One of Dutt's family members told PTI, "The news was like he has got six months or this month to live, (but) it has never been that scene. He was detected with a kind of lung cancer for which treatment started in Mumbai and he has responded very well to the treatment." Sanjay Dutt's Results Have Come Very Good, Says A Family Member "He went for his test today and the results have come out very good. With God's grace and everyone's blessings, he has responded very well," the family member further told the news agency. When Sanjay Dutt Opened Up About His Cancer Diagnosis For The First Time Recently, in an Instagram video shared by celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim, Dutt opened up about his cancer diagnosis for the first time and said, "This is a recent scar in my life, but I'll beat it. I'll be out of this cancer soon."

Talking about work, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2 which premiered on Disney+Hostar in July this year. The actor is now gearing up to begin shooting for the Kannada film KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash.

