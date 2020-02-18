Sanjay Mishra's Kaamyaab Trailer Out, Shah Rukh Khan Production Film Is An Ode To Extras'

A Drishyam Films production, presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, Kaamyaab tells a bitter-sweet story about the character actors in Bollywood. Kaamyaab has already garnered accolades and awards in film festivals across the globe, and is all set to release on March 6th 2020.

The film stars a pool of talented actors from the industry, led by Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal along with Sarika Singh and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles and is helmed by debutant director Hardik Mehta, who has also won a National Award for his short film 'Amdavad Ma Famous.

The trailer depicts the story of Sudheer (Sanjay Mishra) a superstar sidekick and a seasoned character actor, who decides to come out of his retirement to set a record of '500', after he learns that he had worked in 499 films! The trailer showcases the heartwarming story of a character actor on his quest for the round figure and a record-breaking role for which he would be remembered forever!

Kaamyaab which is slated to release on March 6th 2020, is produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma. The film is a Drishyam Films production presented by Red Chillies Entertainment.

Kiara Advani Unveils Trailer For Netflix Thriller Film Guilty: Nails Grunge Chic Look

Rani Mukerji And Saif Ali Khan's Bunty Aur Babli 2 To Release On June 26