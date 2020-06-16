Sanjay Nirupam Claims, Sushant Singh Rajput Lost 7 Films In 6 Months After Chhichhore

Politician Sanjay Nirupam took to his Twitter account and remembered the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He also claimed that the industry has let down a talented artist. In the tweet, he said after Chhichhore's success Sushant had signed seven films, which he lost in mere six months.

Sanjay Nirupam who tweeted in Hindi, did not reveal which films he was talking about. He also added, "After the smash hit #सुशांत_सिंह_राजपूत Had signed seven films. In six months, he had all the films out of his hands. Why The ruthlessness of the film industry works at a different level. This ruthlessness killed a talented artist. Humble tribute to Sushant!"

Nirupam's tweet comes after director Shekhar Kapur said that he was aware of the hardship Sushant was going through. In a cryptic tweet on Monday, he wrote, "I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish I was around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput."

Chhichhore Directed By Nitesh Tiwari Released In 2019 Sushant's last film will be Dil Bechara, which is the Hindi remake of Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars. He was also set to be a part of Paani, directed by Shekhar Kapur, but the film was shelved after producers Yash Raj Films backed out of the project. Dil Bechara Shot In 2019 Is Yet To Be Released After Sushant's untimely death, many B-town celebrities have come forward and called out their fellow celebrities and the A-listers who act as gatekeepers in the industry. After Kangana Ranaut posted a video asking if it was suicide or murder, Abhinav Kashyap also shared that many talent management agency end up as death traps for up-and-coming artists. Vivek Oberoi after attending the funeral also opening up in a post and called for Bollywood to "b***h less and care more." Paani With Shekar Kapur Was Shelved After YRF Backed Out Of The Project Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his home in Mumbai, and the reports by the officials stated that the late actor died by suicide. Very few of Shushant's co-stars and celebrities attended the actor's funeral including Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Vivek Oberoi, filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor and others.

