Sanya Malhotra’s Mom Didn’t Want Her To Become An Actress Before Finishing Post-Graduation!

There are many celebrities, who didn't finish their studies and ended up making a foray into Bollywood. While actress Sanya Malhotra is a graduate, her mom always wanted her to finish her post-graduation first and then try her luck in films. However, Sanya did the opposite and even today, her mom insists her to finish post-graduation.

While speaking to Bollywood Life, Sanya said, "My father was very chill with it, my mother took some time. Only, recently, I was telling someone that my mother has a takya kalam (catchphrase), where she keep referring to the film, Ta Ra Rum Pum."

"In the movie, Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji hadn't studied much and then their career hits a roadblock. So, she always used to tell me to do my masters and then move to Mumbai and do whatever I want. But after graduation, I told myself that I've studied enough, now I really want to do things that really make me happy," added the Dangal actress.

Sanya also revealed that her mother used to call her every day after she moved to Mumbai, and would tell her to take up any course or join any distance learning course or to finish her Masters.

Sanya further revealed, "But, yeah...I didn't do it. And those suggestions haven't stopped till now. Even under quarantine, she told me to join an online class and complete my studies. Regardless of what happens, whatever you become, what you may do, your parents won't stop suggesting things to you."

Sanya will next be seen in Anurag Kashyap's Ludo. Apart from Ludo, she also has Shakuntala Devi and Pagglait in her kitty.