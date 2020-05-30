Sanya Malhotra Suffered Two Fractures As Her Finger Slipped Into A Whirring Jar Amid Lockdown!

A few days ago, actress Sanya Malhotra shared a picture of herself on her Instagram page with her fractured little finger and captioned it saying, "Kuch behat crazy 9 dino ke baad I'm back with a new reconstructed little finger. Lambi kahani. Choti ungali." When a media portal reached out, the actress revealed that she had a freak accident while using a blender.

Mumbai Mirror quoted a source close to Sanya, as saying, "She was making chutney and as she switched on the blender, the lid flew off. While wrestling to put it back, her hand slipped into the whirring jar and blood gushed out. A chunk of the little finger of her left hand had been sliced off and was hanging loose at one end. Panic set in."

The source further added, "Sanya was all alone at home and had started feeling drowsy due to loss of blood. She called a friend over to keep her from fainting while another rushed her to a suburban hospital where, after testing negative for Covid-19, she was admitted."

Reportedly, Sanya suffered two fractures, one dislocation and two-three major cuts on her fingers and was rushed into surgery immediately.

Currently, Sanya's roommate has moved in with her, but the Dangal actress is planning to fly back to Delhi so that she can stay with her parents. "It is getting a little difficult for her to handle everything alone here in Mumbai. While she is aware that she is better off compared to the grave sufferings of others in these tough times, she has to give her finger time to heal fully. Besides, she would be better taken care of at home in Delhi," shared the source.