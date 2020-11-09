Sanya Malhotra Says Acting Is An Uncertain Job And Goes By Her Instincts When Choosing Scripts

Sanya Malhotra shared her views on acting as a career and opined that it is an uncertain job where success cannot be ensured by planning. She further shared that the way she goes about picking films is by her gut instinct and therefore she goes with the flow, when it comes to charting her path in the Hindi film industry.

"I constantly remind myself that acting is an uncertain job. So planning won't work at all. I go with the flow when it comes to my work. I go by my instincts, if I like the script and the character I go for it. There are other factors also that come into play like the director, producer and co-actors," said Sanya, in an interview with PTI.

She added, "If people like it, it is a plus but if it is not working, it is not in my hands, so why take the pressure."

Meanwhile, Sanya made her big Bollywood debut with the 2016 film Dangal, and later starred in Pataakha, directed by Vishal Bharadwaj. She was last seen in the biopic Shakuntala Devi, sharing screen space with Vidya Balan. She will next be seen in Anurag Basu's directorial venture Ludo, which features Abhishek Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao and others.

Talking about working with other actors, Sanya said, "You get inspired and motivated when you have actors like Pankaj, Rajkummar, Abhishek and Aditya. It motivates you to do well, be on your toes and not take things so lightly."

Sharing why she said yes to the project, she said, "When Dada (Basu) approached me I don't think the title was locked. I said yes to it because I wanted to work with him. He gave me an idea of what the story is going to be like, I said yes."

Ludo is set to premiere on Netflix on November 12.