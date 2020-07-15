Sapna Bhavnani Calls Out Trolls Bullying Rhea And Ankita: These Women Are Grieving

Apart from fans, Rhea Chakraborty and Ankita Lokhande also shared an emotional tribute a month after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. Rhea who was rumoured to be in a relationship with Sushant, opened up about her bond with the late actor. While Ankita Lokhande shared a post for the first time as a tribute to Sushant, without mentioning him in the post, she shared a picture of a lit diya and captioned it as, "Child of God".

Since Sushant's demise, Rhea Chakraborty and Ankita Lokhande have been called out and trolled on social media, and the actresses also faced online bullying after posting their tribute yesterday on Instagram. Slamming netizens for trolling the women who are grieving, celebrity hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani wrote on Twitter, "These women are going through their own grief and that needs to be respected.. there is no need to bully them. Please Focus on #SushantSingh and pray that justice is served. #RiyaChakraborty #AnkitaLokhande".

Sushant's former rumoured girlfriend Kriti Sanon also posted a cryptic post on Instagram saying it is hard for her to move on from Sushant's death. Her post read, "And in between a guilty laughter that pretended to move on, Her eyes shed tears of reality and broke all her delusions". Kriti had also faced backlash by netizens for not sharing a tribute for the late actor at the time of his death.

Kriti was one of the few celebrities including Shraddha Kapoor, Ranvir Shorey, Rajkummar Rao, Dinesh Vijan, Varun Sharma and Vivek Oberoi who attended Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites in Mumbai.

Kriti Sanon Posts Cryptic Message A Month After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Ankita Lokhande Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput On His One-Month Death Anniversary