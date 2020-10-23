    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sapna Pabbi Slams Reports Claiming She Has Gone Missing After Being Summoned By NCB

      By
      |

      Recently, a few media outlets reported that actress Sapna Pabbi, who worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in Drive, had 'disappeared' after being summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the ongoing Bollywood drugs probe linked to Sushant's death.

      On Thursday, the Khamoshiyan actress took to her Instagram page to react to these reports. Here's what she had to say.

      Sapna Pabbi Puts All Rumours To Rest

      Sapna Pabbi Puts All Rumours To Rest

      Sapna wrote, "I am saddened to see speculative media reports in India about me being untraceable or missing. I have been back at home in London to be with my family and as such my lawyers have already communicated this with the authorities in India who are fully aware of my whereabouts."

      Sapna's Name Came Up During The Interrogation Of Agisilaos Demetriades

      Sapna's Name Came Up During The Interrogation Of Agisilaos Demetriades

      Reportedly, Sapna's name surfaced during the questioning of Agisilaos Demetriades, brother of Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetriades who was arrested by NCB earlier this week. A Mid-day report had quoted a source as saying that digital evidence had been recovered, tying her to the Bollywood drugs nexus.

      Apparently, The Actress Had 'Disappeared' After Receiving NCB Summons

      Apparently, The Actress Had 'Disappeared' After Receiving NCB Summons

      The report had further quoted a senior NCB officer as saying, "The notice was pasted outside her residence on Tuesday asking her to appear before the NCB in connection with the Bollywood drug syndicate but she didn't respond and now has disappeared. Her role in this case is very crucial and thorough investigation is required. If she doesn't respond then strong summons will be issued soon."

      Sapna Pabbi made her debut in Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt's Khamoshiyan alongside Ali Fazal and Gurmeet Choudhary. The actress worked in the TV series 24. She also starred in web series like Breathe, Inside Edge: Season 2 among others.

      ALSO READ: NCB Arrests Brother Of Arjun Rampal's Partner Gabriella Demetriades

      ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Sapna Pabbi: We Have A Lot Of Stigma Attached To Certain Roles In Bollywood

      Read more about: sapna pabbi bollywood
      Story first published: Friday, October 23, 2020, 9:36 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 23, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X