Sapna Pabbi Slams Reports Claiming She Has Gone Missing After Being Summoned By NCB

Sapna Pabbi Puts All Rumours To Rest

Sapna wrote, "I am saddened to see speculative media reports in India about me being untraceable or missing. I have been back at home in London to be with my family and as such my lawyers have already communicated this with the authorities in India who are fully aware of my whereabouts."

Sapna's Name Came Up During The Interrogation Of Agisilaos Demetriades

Reportedly, Sapna's name surfaced during the questioning of Agisilaos Demetriades, brother of Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetriades who was arrested by NCB earlier this week. A Mid-day report had quoted a source as saying that digital evidence had been recovered, tying her to the Bollywood drugs nexus.

Apparently, The Actress Had 'Disappeared' After Receiving NCB Summons

The report had further quoted a senior NCB officer as saying, "The notice was pasted outside her residence on Tuesday asking her to appear before the NCB in connection with the Bollywood drug syndicate but she didn't respond and now has disappeared. Her role in this case is very crucial and thorough investigation is required. If she doesn't respond then strong summons will be issued soon."