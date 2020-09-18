Saqib Saleem Hopes Sushant And Rhea Are Both Given Justice; ‘Don’t Enjoy The Society We Have Become’

Saqib Saleem is the latest among actors from the Hindi film industry to come out and slam the media trial and witch hunt of Rhea Chakraborty, taking place after Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Rhea, who was Sushant's girlfriend, has undergone vilification and media trial even as investigations of the actor's death are still underway.

"I don't enjoy the society we have become. The vilification and the way a person is portrayed in the media is sad," said Saqib in an interview with Hindustan Times.

He continued, "I have lost faith in news channels as everyone has their own version about the case. They show point of view. The job of news channels is to report facts not to give a narrative to the audiences. I am upset. It is unfortunate that a young promising actor like Sushant is no more. No one knows what happened and the CBI, NCB, ED are investigating his death. We all want justice for Sushant and Rhea."

Disappointed with what is happening, Saqib said, "It is heart-breaking as Rhea is a friend of mine and as a friend, it is my responsibility to stand by her and her family at this time. Having said that, the case is in court and I hope and pray that the Indian judiciary gives a fair result of what happened. We all want to know what has happened."

He further talked about how actors are soft targets and the film industry's image is being tarnished. Saqib reminded that the industry is made up of not just actors, but also technicians, directors, creative talent and other professions, generating a lot of revenue through films.

He feels that instead of targeting and labelling the entire industry, particular individuals who have done some wrong must be pointed out. However, he asserts that most of what is being talked about is propaganda and is hopeful that the truth will come out soon.

