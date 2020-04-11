Saqib Saleem Is Looking Forward To ’83 Release After The Coronavirus Pandemic Gets Over!

Ranveer Singh's '83 is one of the projects, whose release got postponed owing to the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in India. The film is based on how India clinched their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983 under Kapil Dev's captainship. Directed by Kabir Khan, '83 was supposed to hit the theatres on April 10. Apart from Ranveer, the film also casts Saqib Saleem in a key role. The actor will be seen in the shoes of the all-rounder Mohinder Amarnath, who was awarded the man of the match on the iconic day.

In a recent tete-a-tete with a media agency, Saqib said that he is looking forward to present the film to the audience, once the ongoing pandemic is over.

Saqib told PTI, "I think whatever is happening, is happening for good. Obviously, we were all looking forward to the release of the film but I'm focusing on the brighter side of the picture. Once we are past this deadly virus, I am excited to present '83 to everyone out there."

Speaking about preparing for his role in '83, Saqib said, "I always wanted to be a cricketer and was training to be one. My mother was really passionate that I should become a cricketer and had worked really hard on it. When I decided not to pursue it further, she was heartbroken about it. So when we were shooting at Lord's stadium, I called her up and told her the loop that was unfinished, its complete today."

"I was sitting at Lord's, getting the man of the match at the balcony where no film has ever been shot. Even if I had played for the national team, I don't think this would have been possible. I was going through a series of emotions," added Saleem.

Meanwhile, just like the entire nation, Saqib is also observing social distancing during the lockdown like a responsible citizen. The actor said that he has been taking all the necessary precautions to stay safe and also celebrated his birthday quietly with sister Huma Qureshi at home.