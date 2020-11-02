Saqib Saleem On OTT Versus Theatre: I Don’t Judge The Medium, I Enjoy Acting

Saqib Saleem opened up on the much debated 'OTT versus theatre' discussion in a recent interview, and shared that he simply enjoys acting and doesn't judge the medium. Although he is deemed to have had a more successful run on the digital medium than in cinema, he doesn't share that opinion.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Saqib said, "I don't have regrets about my film choices nor do I think that I could have got that role or this film. Whatever I chose was a conscious decision from what was offered to me at that time. I enjoy acting and I don't judge the medium. My primary job is to act and I love doing that. I have a film '83 coming out in theatres soon, so films and web aren't different for me."

On the skepticism surrounding the digital platform earlier and how this changed in recent times, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, Saqib said, "People thought the budgets would be low and there was hesitation about doing an OTT project. But once a few projects came out they realised the budgets are as good as films. Today, the medium has grown and how. OTT is great for artists and it gives you space to try out different things. In the longer format, one performs a character for four-five hours and that is quite enjoyable. Now, in a year, I do one or two films but on OTT, I have done two series, one film and with another one coming up in a few months. It gives me chance to work with many people and perform a range of roles."

He has received much appreciation for his performance in web shows like Rangbaaz and the recently released Crackdown.

Saqib also spoke about his approach to creating an image and reinventing it often. "People like to see you in a certain light and once you establish yourself then, you have to reinvent yourself to show others and yourself what more can you do. I am still trying to figure out my image. I just want to act and if I get a script that makes me wonder how would I do this, then that pushes me to do it," he said.

Talking about his next film '83, it is based on India's first cricket World Cup win in 1983 under the captainship of Kapil Dev. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Boman Irani, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others. Saqib will be seen playing the role of former cricketer Mohinder Amarnath in it. It was earlier scheduled for release on April 10, 2020, but got postponed and will now hit the theatres on Christmas 2020.

