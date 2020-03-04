Saqib Saleem Opens Up About His '83 Co-star Ranveer Singh: 'He Comes To You With Open Arms'

Kabir Khan's sports-drama, '83 is touted to be one of the most anticipated movies of 2020. The film has Ranveer Singh and Saqib Saleem sharing screen space for the first time. Recently, while speaking with a news agency, Saqib was all praise for his '83 co-star.

While Ranveer plays the role of Kapil Dev, Saqib essays Mohinder Amarnath in this Kabir Khan directorial. Talking about his equation with Ranveer, the Dishoom actor told IANS, "Ranveer is such an easy guy that we didn't have to work on it. It just came so naturally because he is just a loving and open guy. He comes to you with arms open to hug you all the time, so he is that warm guy. I don't think we had to work on that equation at all."

Saqib further added, "He made it very easy. I have to give him credit where it is due that he is one of the nicest and most co-operative co-stars anybody can work with. He is not only a good actor but he makes sure that the other actor also gives his 200 per cent. He always used to discuss scenes with other actors. So, he is very much alive in every scene and it really helped me while working with him."

To prep for his role, Saqib interacted extensively with Mohinder Amarnath. Revealing details about it, he said, "I used to irritate him a lot. I have had long chats with him. When we were training in Dharamshala for 10 days so, Jimmy sir was there for a week. I would have one-on-one interactions with him from six in the morning till whenever he wanted to sleep. I could ask him any and everything under the sun."

Helmed by Kabir Khan, '83 stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Adinath M. Kothare and others. The film is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

