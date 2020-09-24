Saqib Saleem Reacts To Payal Ghosh's Statement On Huma Qureshi; Says 'My Sister Is My Pride'

Saqib Saleem Says He Feels Bad When Someone Speaks Ill About His Sister

The 83' actor was quoted as saying by the news portal, "Does it feel bad when someone says wrong things about your sister? 100%. My sister is my life, my pride. If someone said anything about her, it will feel very bad."

Saqib Saleem Says Social Media Is Irrelevant For Him

The actor continued, "But what can I do? As a brother I am saying, what can I do? Who should I fight? What should I say? Now I have told myself I just don't want to be a part of this outside world. Twitter and all are irrelevant. If can keep my sister, my parents happy in real life, I am happy."

Earlier, Huma Qureshi Had Slammed Payal For Dragging Her Name In The Controversy

The Gangs of Wasseypur actress had released a statement in which she said that "she felt really angry at being dragged into the mess". She said she had so far avoided commenting on the issue as she didn't want to get into social media fights and media trials.

Huma Qureshi Had Also Clarified That Anurag Kashyap Never Misbehaved With Her

Calling Anurag a dear friend and an extremely talented director, Huma wrote in her statement, "In my personal experience and to my knowledge, he has neither misbehaved with me or anyone else. However, anyone who claims to be abused must report it to the authorities, the police and the judiciary."