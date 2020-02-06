Sara Ali Khan To Trolls: Don’t Compare Love Aaj Kal With The Saif Ali Khan-Deepika Padukone Starrer

Sara Ali Khan is least fazed by the flak that the trailer of her upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal, has received and the young actress says that she hopes that people don't compare her film with the Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer.

Sara told Mid-day, "I respect every opinion that comes my way. But I hope people don't compare it with the 2009 film. We are in the movies and ready to take risks. I am not here to please the whole world. So, I go with what feels right to me."

Sara also revealed that she gave her nod to the film even before reading its script and said, "I had asked Imtiaz sir why we weren't calling it Love Aaj Kal 2; he explained that the concept is relevant and timeless. The idea is that love means different things for different generations."

Sara also boasted Imtiaz Ali for portraying strong female characters in his films. Speaking of her own character 'Joe' in Love Aaj Kal, Sara said, "Zoe represents the financial and emotional independence of women. In the trailer, she walks up to her love interest and questions him why they aren't sleeping together. Women talking about sex have become important because you are bringing the focus on their desires."

In the same interview, when Sara was asked to decode 'SarTik' (her chemistry with Kartik Aaryan), she said that her chemistry with Kartik was talked about even before she signed the film and she hopes that once people see SarTik in the film, there's pride waiting for them on the other side.

Love Aaj Kal is slated to hit the theatres on February 14, 2020.