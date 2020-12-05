Sara Ali Khan On 'Problematic' Plot Of Original Coolie No.1: It Wasn't About Govinda Cheating Karisma Kapoor

Sara Ali Khan Urges People To Watch Coolie No.1 With An Honest Intention

Sara Ali Khan was quoted as saying, "I'd urge people to watch the film with the honest intention with which it is told. There is a difference between what you say on Twitter, and what an entertaining comedy tries to say. If everybody [expects] everything to be politically correct, any scope of humour in our lives will be [lost]. Of course, you can't be demeaning."

She further added, Govinda sir duping Karisma to make her believe that he is not a coolie, is funny. It's not about him cheating. Ultimately, he falls in love with her, and that's what most of us look forward to in life."

Sara Ali Khan Says Her Co-Star Varun Dhawan Helped Her In Improving Her Comic Timing

The Love Aaj Kal actress opened up about her comic timing and said that her performance shouldn't be compared to those of her parents, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Sara was quoted as saying, "I am not as spontaneous as my dad or my mother. It's all about reacting to what the other person says. It's a difficult genre to crack. Varun helped me improve my comic timing. He is much more experienced in this genre."

'One Shouldn't Even Try To Copy Govinda And Karisma Kapoor'

Talking about Varun Dhawan and herself stepping into Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's shoes respectively for the remake, Sara Ali Khan told the tabloid, "Govinda and Karisma are institutions in themselves; one shouldn't even try to copy them."