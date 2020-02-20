Sara Ali Khan: Don’t Want To Give Satisfaction To Trolls Who Are Giving Unconstructive Criticism

Sara Ali Khan's film Love Aaj Kal became the subject of brutal trolling even before its release. Its trailer was panned by audiences for being over dramatic. Even Sara faced a lot of flak for her performance, especially for the now infamous dialogue, 'Tum mujhe tang karne lage ho'. Sara had earlier expressed that receiving this type of criticism for her acting hurt because it is her job.

The actor says she has now gotten over the trolling as it wasn't really constructive criticism. She does not want to give satisfaction to the people who are trying to put her down just for the sake of it.

Speaking to News18 about the trolling she faced for the particular scene in which she is crying, "I am totally fine now. Whenever you see something different, it is immediately jarring. Somewhere down the line, the archetypical heroine cries beautifully. She has to be a bit demure, coy, beautiful, aesthetic, even in her most emotional and vulnerable scenes. My character looks ugly when she cries, she is loud and aggressive, because people can be that."

She added, "People who are trying to put you down just for the sake of it, you shouldn't give them the satisfaction of doing it, just move forward."

Sara is just a few films old in the industry, but is already learning who she is as an actor and how that is different from her as a person. She said that the one thing she learnt early on in her career is to not judge her character. To do justice to any character on screen, she says that it is important not to judge them.

Love Aaj Kal has been directed by Imtiaz Ali and it Kartik Aaryan opposite Sara. The film has not had much success at the box office.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan Was Hurt When She Was Trolled For Her Acting In Love Aaj Kal Trailer

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan On Love Aaj Kal Box Office Failure: My Job As An Actor Is Done Before Film's Release