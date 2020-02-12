Sara Ali Khan Expresses Her Thoughts On Being Paparazzi's Favourite

Everyone has a spirit animal they relate to, but can spirit celebrities exist? Well surely they do and Sara Ali Khan tops the list, to begin with, ever since Sara became a part of the entertainment industry, she has kept her image as nothing but real. The actress has time and again proved that she enjoys being a regular person and appreciated all the love and adulation that comes her way.

The actress recently spoke her heart out on getting papped and the attention that comes her way and how she respects her fans and cannot do without their love.

When asked about being paparazzi's favorite, Sara expressed her emotion saying "This recognition is what you work for, right? So, you cannot shy away from it. This is the audience's love. I see this young girl sitting at her balcony in the building next to my gym, she calls out my name every day. The other day I left the gym, and as per routine, I looked up, and the girl wasn't there. And I missed that. There are times where I am running late or rushing for a meeting, but it doesn't matter. I make it a point to bring a smile to the faces of my fans. I am working for it, so what's the point in not enjoying it."

The paparazzi love to follow Sara after her workout routines and snap her for a candid photo. Sara has always embraced the paparazzi culture gracefully and the warmth with which she greets them is awe-worthy. The actress maintains a symbiotic relationship with them and handles the attention with the utmost ease and charm. She knows for these photos are ultimately going to bring a smile on her fan's face and that's what matters the most.

Sara who is all geared up for the release of her upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aryan will next be seen in David Dhawan directorial Coolie No. 1 alongside Varun Dhawan and Atrangi re opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.