Sara Ali Khan’s Favourite Love Story Is Her Mom Amrita Singh’s Love Story With Her!

It is the season of love, and while we are celebrating our favourite couples from Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan has a rather unusual declaration of love. In a video which is doing the rounds on the internet, Sara says that her favourite love story is the one with her mother Amrita Singh!

Sara's social media profiles are an obvious testimony to the bond she shares with her mother. This Valentine's Day, Sara refused to cater to the conventional norms of love, and declared her love story with her mum as her favourite!

"I think it will sound very cheesy but I think it's my mom's love story with me. Because I think that you know we are so programmed to kind of look at love just through the lens of romance. But I think that love eventually is about selfless sacrifice. And I think what she has done for me and she continues to do that for me, I think that is a good love story," she told Quint.

Sara has made Valentine's Day special for her fans as her movie Love Aaj Kal releases on February 14. Also starring Kartik Aaryan, the film depicts two love stories across two different time periods. The film has been directed by Imtiaz Ali and is a follow up to his 2009 movie which starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Sara was rumoured to be dating Kartik for a long time, but she recently dismissed the rumours and stated that she is in fact not dating him. She did, however, teasingly admit that she is dating him in the movie, and invited everyone to watch it.

