Sara Ali Khan Gets Asked By Kareena Kapoor Khan If She Has Had A One Night Stand Or Ghosted Someone

Sara Ali Khan has always mentioned in her interviews that she shares a warm equation with her step mother Kareena Kapoor Khan and the duo bond together on many things. Recently when Sara appeared on Bebo's radio show, What Women Want, the episode turned out to be a laughriot.

Since Sara's upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal revolves around contemporary relationships, Kareena asked the actress some candid questions about her personal life.

When Bebo asked the Simmba star if she has ever ghosted someone, the latter replied, "No, I haven't done that. I reply to everybody. I reply to even those that you shouldn't reply to. I'm one of those." She also said that she has never cheated in a relationship or checked her partner's phone.

Kareena asked Sara if she ever sent "naughty texts" and continued, "I don't want to know this or I hope your father is not listening."

When Sara sheepishly replied in the affirmative to the question about naughty texts, the Veere Di Wedding actress continued, "Can I tell him?" To which Sara replied, "Sure, I mean he might watch it." Kareena then joked that she would go home and tell Saif about this.

Further, the conversation took a bold turn when Kareena hesitantly asked Sara if she has ever had a one-night stand. Bebo said, "I don't think I should be asking you this question but I don't know. I mean, we're in a modern family. One-night stand?," only to breathe a sigh of relief when Sara replied in negative.

Kareena even asked Sara if she has ever given a fake phone number to anyone and the latter said a 'yes'.

The Love Aaj Kal actress also opened up about the attention that she receives post weight loss, to which Kareena told her she's become 'boring' after her transformation. "Yeah, but I miss that! But now I can maybe earn enough money to buy the pizza. How about that?", Sara replied with a laugh.

