Sara Ali Khan Gives Fans A Sneak-Peek Into Her Colourful Home And It's All Things Love!
Sara Ali Khan is currently homebound with her mother Amrita Singh, brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and their dog Fuffy. The actress who is known to be quite active on social media, recently gave fans a glimpse of her colourful abode, in which she is staying with her family. Well, the pictures are quite enviable.
Sara Ali Khan's Favourite Corner In The House
In one of her Instagram stories, the actress treated fans with a picture of a cozy corner in her apartment, where she loves to read. The area near the window, has a small table with some books piled on it. The colorful cushions around the table give the place a 'lively' vibe.
Lazing Around
Sara shared a picture in which she is laying on a couch, with two decorative wooden boxes stacked behind. The boxes are brightly painted, and one of them has the words, 'My Happy Place' written on it.
Sara Ali Khan Is Back With Her Rhymes
In another picture, the Simmba actress is seen striking a similar pose. She captioned her pictures as, "Colour pop 🌈🍭Time to shop 💁🏻♀️ Track pants or a sexy crop👌🏻🤘🏻 Purple lipstick cap on top 💄🧢 Hair inside post chop chop 💇♀️ Sara ki Shayari will never stop‼️🛑👏🏻."
Back To Work
Recently, Sara paid a visit to filmmaker Aanand L Rai's office. When she spotted a few photographers waiting outside to click her, she greeted them with a 'namaste'. Dressed in a baby pink kurta and matching tights, the actress looked strikingly beautiful.
Speaking about films, Sara is teaming up with Aanand L Rai for Atrangi Re, in which Akshay Kumar and South star Dhanush are her co-stars. The actress will also be seen in David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1, alongside Varun Dhawan.
