      Sara Ali Khan Goes All Unrecognised In Varanasi; Fans Are Shocked As The Video Goes Viral

      As surprising as it sounds, but Sara Ali Khan goes all unrecognised as she takes a stroll in Varanasi. Sara shared a lovely video while giving his fans a sneak peek into 'Varanasi ki galiyan' and captioned it saying, "Namaste Darshako 🙏🏻 Banaras ki galliyo se... Oh what a lovely day 💁🏻♀.So much fun- such little you pay 💰.If only in Varanasi one could stay."

      Namaste Darshako 🙏🏻 Banaras ki galliyo se... oh what a lovely day 💁🏻‍♀️ So much fun- such little you pay 💰 If only in Varanasi one could stay 🤔

      While some fans are shocked to see that no one is recognising Sara, some are amused to see Sara's simplicity. Nonetheless the video is gaining hearts for all the right reasons.

      @raj__mani: "You are just so normal, and that's an absolute delight to watch 👏❤."

      @varuniacslove: "you're one of the most humble actress in Bollywood i swear❤."

      However, some fans also suggested her to avoid crowded places owing to the coronavirus scare and asked her to wear a mask, while roaming around the busy streets.

      @kartik.sak: "So happy to see you being your jolly self! However please avoid crowds for safety reason. We can't wait to see you back 😘😘😘😘."

      @sartiik_bae: "@saraalikhan95 stay safe baby and please stay away from crowds places ❤."

      @kartiksarafanclub: "@saraalikhan95 wear the mask baby!♥ stay safe."

      Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan and despite the tremendous buzz around their chemistry, the film failed to shine at the box office. Sara also received flak for her poor acting in the film.

      She will next be seen in Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. The film is helmed by David Dhawan and is slated to hit the theatres on May 1, 2020.

      Sara will soon kickstart the shoot of her yet another upcoming film, Atrangi Re, which also casts Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The film will be helmed by Aanand L Rai and is slated to hit the theatres on February 14, 2021.

      Story first published: Monday, March 16, 2020, 11:15 [IST]
