Sara Ali Khan: I Don’t Think I Come From A Family Of Stars

Sara Ali Khan has faced a lot of flak for being a 'nepo kid'. But the Love Aaj Kal actress reveals that she never really felt like she grew up in a family of stars. She says that growing up, her exposure to Bollywood was minimal, and even now as an actress, she does not look at herself as a star.

Getting candid about the way she was brought up, Sara said on Starry Nights Gen Y, "My parents are actors, but I don't think I have been grown up in the family of stars. Father, for instance, dad has always been very particular about education and my mother is the flag-bearer of humility. She so believes putting your head down and letting your work speak for yourself."

She further added, "I never had much exposure to Bollywood. I don't really think I come from a family of stars. I don't look at myself as a star."

Sara revealed that she was a mischievous student in school who played pranks on everyone. "One of the pranks I remember was dropping glue on the fan blades which spilled all over the class when switched on. I almost got suspended for this because my principal kept asking why I did this, and I had no answer to it," she recounted.

When asked about her equation with her father's wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara admitted that she admires Kareena and how professional she is with her work. She said that Kareena's style of working is something she would like to imbibe from her.

Sara will next be seen in David Dhawan's directorial, Coolie No 1. She will be starring opposite Varun Dhawan in the film, which is scheduled for release on May 1.

