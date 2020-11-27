Sara Ali Khan In Talks To Star Opposite Vicky Kaushal In The Immortal Ashwatthama: Report
After the blockbuster success of Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal and director Aditya Dhar will be joining hands once again for a superhero action adventure film titled The Immortal Ashwatthama. The film which was announced last year, promises to feature Vicky in a never-seen-before avatar.
Meanwhile, the latest buzz we hear is that Sara Ali Khan is the frontrunner for the female lead in this Vicky Kaushal starrer.
Sara Ali Khan In Talks With The Makers Of The Immortal Ashwatthama
A source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror, "Sara's character has an interesting mythological arc to it. She is expected to sign within a fortnight and will start prepping from early next year."
The Immortal Ashwatthama Is Set In Contemporary Times
The tabloid further quoted the source as saying, "It will be shot over a span of 80-90 days at multiple locations in India and abroad such as Greece, New Zealand, Japan, and Namibia, with plenty of time devoted to post-production as it will have a lot of visual effects for which Aditya has been collaborating with studios in the West." The report further stated that The Immortal Ashwatthama is set in contemporary times, and Vicky's character will be modelled on Guru Dronacharya and Kripi's son.
The Makers Have Began Discussion With The VFX Team
"Since nobody has attempted such a subject before, we don't have a reference point. So, the VFX and design teams have to use their imagination and create (the universe) from the scratch," director Aditya Dhar had earlier revealed about speaking about this film which is being planned as a trilogy.
Speaking about Sara Ali Khan, the actress is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Coolie No.1 alongside Varun Dhawan. The makers of the film will be unveiling the trailer tomorrow. Besides Coolie No.1, Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re which also stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.
