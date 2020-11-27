Sara Ali Khan In Talks To Star Opposite Vicky Kaushal In The Immortal Ashwatthama: Report

Sara Ali Khan In Talks With The Makers Of The Immortal Ashwatthama

A source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror, "Sara's character has an interesting mythological arc to it. She is expected to sign within a fortnight and will start prepping from early next year."

The Immortal Ashwatthama Is Set In Contemporary Times

The tabloid further quoted the source as saying, "It will be shot over a span of 80-90 days at multiple locations in India and abroad such as Greece, New Zealand, Japan, and Namibia, with plenty of time devoted to post-production as it will have a lot of visual effects for which Aditya has been collaborating with studios in the West." The report further stated that The Immortal Ashwatthama is set in contemporary times, and Vicky's character will be modelled on Guru Dronacharya and Kripi's son.

The Makers Have Began Discussion With The VFX Team

"Since nobody has attempted such a subject before, we don't have a reference point. So, the VFX and design teams have to use their imagination and create (the universe) from the scratch," director Aditya Dhar had earlier revealed about speaking about this film which is being planned as a trilogy.