Sara Ali Khan On Completing 2 Years In Bollywood: I Don't Choose My Films, My Films Choose Me

Sara Ali Khan Talks About Completing Two Years In Showbiz

The Love Aaj Kal actress was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times, "I don't choose my films, my films choose me. I have been very lucky, that early in my career I have got to work with directors that I am not in a position to choose. Meri aukaat nahi hai ki main Aanand L Rai (Atrangi Re) ya Rohit Shetty (Simmba) ko chunungi, voh mujhe chunenge. All I will say is that my dream, and the reason I became an actor in the first place, is to experience and portray emotions and situations that I wouldn't be able to in my own life."

Sara further added that she is looking forward to working with different kind of filmmakers and dabble with different genre of films.

Sara Ali Khan On The Most Challenging Part Of Being An Actor In Today's Times

On being asked the most challenging part of being a movie star in today's times, the actress said, "I think it's not about challenging, the one thing that's both an advantage and disadvantage in it's own way, is that there is a lot of scrutiny in today's day and age. Social media presence, etc, while they have given us a lot more reach, fans and well wishers, also given us a lot more people, that we are for the lack of a batter word, answerable to."

Sara Ali Khan On Comparisons Of Coolie No.1 With The Original Film

The actress who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Coolie No.1, also opened up about comparisons with the original movie which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in leading roles.

She said, "Of course, I am aware that there will be a comparison. It's a new take on the same film, the humour, dialogues, screenplay, choreography has become a little more today. The general theme of Coolie remains the same, which is pretty much timeless. whether it's comedy or comedy of errors. These things have repeat value."

Further, on being quizzed if she was worried about comparisons, Sara said that she wouldn't have been able to perform or experience anything if she worked under pressure.