      Sara Ali Khan On Love Aaj Kal Box Office Failure: My Job As An Actor Is Done Before Film’s Release

      Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's Love Aaj Kal was a highly anticipated film this month. But when it hit theatres, it was panned by critics as well as audiences. Although the film collected decent numbers at the box office on day one, its business has only dropped since then.

      When asked what she thought of Love Aaj Kal's box office performance, Sara said that her job as an actor is done before the release of the film, after which, she can only hope that the audience and media love it.

      Sara On Love Aaj Kal: My Job Is Done Before Film’s Release

      Speaking to News18 just after the film's release, Sara said, "It's just been a day. I don't want to say anything too soon. I've always maintained that as an actor, I think my job is done before the release of the film. Because my job is to do what my director asks me to do with complete conviction and honesty, and I think that I have done that. Beyond that, it's for the audience to love and the media to love, and I hope that they do."

      Love Aaj Kal released on Valentine's Day. Fans were super pumped about seeing Sara and Kartik share screen space as they were rumoured to be dating. The film opened to Rs. 12.40 crore on day 1 at the box office, becoming Kartik Aaryan's biggest opener yet. However, its business only spiraled downward after that.

      Love Aaj Kal has been directed by Imtiaz Ali, and is a follow up to his 2009 film of the same name, which starred Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan.

