Sara Ali Khan On Love Aaj Kal Trolls: 'Feedback Should Be Constructive & Not For The Heck Of It'
When the trailer of Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal dropped, along with praises, the film also gave birth to a lot of memes on social media. One particular scene involving Sara Ali Khan where the actress is seen mouthing the dialogue, 'Tum Mujhe Tang Karne Lage Ho' elicited a hilarious reaction on social media. Many panned the actress for her 'over-acting' in the scene.
Recently while speaking with Bollywood Life, Sara opened up about the harsh criticism and emphasized on how trolling never affects her if it's about her appearance or "hair" or "personal life", but when it comes to her work, it does make a difference because of how passionate she is about her work.
Sara Says She Was Truly Feeling What Her Character Felt
The actress told the entertainment portal, "You know, for me this film is very special, and there wasn't a single day on set when I wasn't honest to my work. I was truly feeling what my character should've felt."
Trolls Never Affect Sara In The Personal Space
She continued, "On a personal note, I'm a very confident girl. So it never affects me if people comment on my personal life, my looks, hair or nails. However, I work for the audience, and if I falter in that, I don't like it."
Sara Ali Khan Says She Has Very High Expectations From Herself
"Perhaps I have very high expectations from myself, which is why I don't want anyone to comment anything wrong about my work. It may be a very idealistic notion, it's doesn't happen, it's not possible, and I understand that different people have diverse opinions and I respect that," said the Love Aaj Kal actress.
Sara Ali Khan Is All Game For Constructive Criticism
She further added, "As long as you learn and assimilate the positive feedback and don't allow it to bog you down, it's all part and parcel of the job. I'm here to learn and I'll continue to learn and that's what is most important to me. It's just that the feedback should be constructive and not for the heck of it."
