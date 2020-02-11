Sara Ali Khan On Love Aaj Kal Trolls: 'Feedback Should Be Constructive & Not For The Heck Of It'

Sara Says She Was Truly Feeling What Her Character Felt

The actress told the entertainment portal, "You know, for me this film is very special, and there wasn't a single day on set when I wasn't honest to my work. I was truly feeling what my character should've felt."

Trolls Never Affect Sara In The Personal Space

She continued, "On a personal note, I'm a very confident girl. So it never affects me if people comment on my personal life, my looks, hair or nails. However, I work for the audience, and if I falter in that, I don't like it."

Sara Ali Khan Says She Has Very High Expectations From Herself

"Perhaps I have very high expectations from myself, which is why I don't want anyone to comment anything wrong about my work. It may be a very idealistic notion, it's doesn't happen, it's not possible, and I understand that different people have diverse opinions and I respect that," said the Love Aaj Kal actress.

Sara Ali Khan Is All Game For Constructive Criticism

She further added, "As long as you learn and assimilate the positive feedback and don't allow it to bog you down, it's all part and parcel of the job. I'm here to learn and I'll continue to learn and that's what is most important to me. It's just that the feedback should be constructive and not for the heck of it."