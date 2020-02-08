Sara Ali Khan On Working With Akshay Kumar & Dhanush In Atrangi Re: 'Want To Do One Hell Of A Job'

After the debacle of his 2018 film, Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aanand L Rai recently announced his next directorial titled Atrangi Re. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan.

Recently in an interview with Mid-day, Sara opened up with working with the two superstars. The tabloid quoted the Love Aaj Kal actress as saying, "I am sure of what I want to do - be it the movies I choose or the public image I carry."

Sara revealed that initially when she heard the script, she wasn't convinced if she could pull off the film. The Kedarnath girl told the daily, "Honestly, when I read the script of Atrangi Re, I wasn't convinced I could do the film. The character is a tough one to pull off, and I want to do one hell of a job trying to prove otherwise. Akshay sir is someone I deeply admire, and Dhanush is a talented and understated actor. The idea is to work with diverse actors."

When the makers dropped the promotional image of Atrangi Re, netizens pointed out the uncomfortable age difference between Sara and her co-stars.

Reacting to this, Sara told the tabloid, "Aanand sir depicts his women authentically, and that's what drew me to the film. Cinema is a director's medium. The filmmakers I work with are sensitive [towards the depiction of women], but I don't involve myself in the writing at all. For instance, Zoe [her character in Love Aaj Kal] could be brash and I could portray her convincingly. But only Imtiaz [Ali, director] sir is her parent, and hence, the right person one should turn to, for redressal."

Meanwhile, the actress is on a roll these days. With films like Love Aaj Kal, Coolie No 1 and Atrangi Re in her kitty, Sara also opened up about juggling between diverse worlds of filmmakers like Imtiaz Ali and David Dhawan.

The tabloid further quoted her as saying, "It's about conviction and balance. I don't come from an acting school, so I am learning my craft, one film at a time. My golden rule is to read a script and gauge whether I want to invest 50 days on it. Also, I'm an Ivy League graduate; a little challenge keeps me going."

