Sara Ali Khan Once Wanted To Fake A Cardiac Arrest To Escape Film Narration!

Sara Ali Khan is known for having a fantastic sense of humour and for being straightforward. Sharing a hilarious incident, the young actress recently said that she was once so exhausted listening to a film narration that she literally wanted to fake a cardiac arrest to get out of there. But her mother Amrita Singh didn't let her!

During a chat with East India Comedy, Sara revealed, "There was this one time. I am not going to say much...because he said so much!"

She was so desperate that she even called up her mum to figure out how to escape from the meeting. She continued, "I went to the restroom with my phone, three hours in, and I told my mom, 'Look, I know that we are all professional and we should be thankful for these opportunities... But can I pretend to have a cardiac arrest? Is that allowed?' She said no, so I asked, 'Should I faint? Should I throw up? What do I do?' She told me that I have to go back with professionalism and continue till the end."

"Anyway, five and a half hours later, I went back home and I told my mother, 'I really hate you right now. I don't want to talk, I don't want to hear and I don't want to do anything. I just want to sleep,'" she added.

Sara's latest release, Love Aaj Kal hit theatres this weekend, on Valentine's Day. Although it saw a decent start at the box office owing to pre-release booking, the film was panned by critics as well as audiences, and its business has now slowed down. Love Aaj Kal has been directed by Imtiaz Ali and co-stars Kartik Aaryan.

