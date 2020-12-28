Sara Ali Khan On Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan's Bollywood Debut: He Would Be Lucky To Enter This World

Two years ago, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan made a smashing Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, and left everyone impressed with her act and confidence. Currently, Sara is busy promoting her latest release, Coolie No. 1, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Sara spoke about her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and praised his sense of humour.

Sara told ETimes, "His humour is amazing. My only tip to him would be to just be an all-rounded human being. You know, I think that films are a beautiful business and he would be lucky to enter this world. And if he needs advice in terms of acting or anything like that he has many people in the family also to turn to there are much bigger actors and stars and you know, much more experienced than I am."

Sara, who is still new in the film industry, further added that she doesn't consider herself good enough to give tip to her brother as an actor. However, she would like to tell him to enjoy each and every phase of life to the fullest. "So that's something I would advise him to do and the rest. He has his mother and father and a lot of other people to tell him what to do," added the Simmba actress.

With respect to work, Sara has already kickstarted the shoot of her upcoming film, Atrangi Re. The film, which is being helmed by Aanand L Rai, also casts Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles.

Recently, Sara, Dhanush and Akshay were seen at Agra's historic Taj Mahal to shoot for the film. Sara, who's quite enthralled for Atrangi Re, also shared a video from the sets of the film on her Instagram page. The film is slated to release on February 14, 2021.

