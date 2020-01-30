Sara Ali Khan Asks Kartik Aaryan ‘You Are Ready For A Relationship But Not Marriage?

Amidst all the speculations around their alleged affair, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have unveiled the trailer of their first film together, Love Aaj Kal and fans can't wait enough to watch their chemistry on the silver screen. The duo was recently spotted on the sets of a singing reality show, Indian Idol 11 and was seen having a gala time with each other and the contestants.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Sara and Kartik also played the Game of Truths. Apparently, while playing the game, Kartik mentioned that he doesn't want to get married right now as he is occupied with work. Sara, on the other hand, was quick to pull his leg and said, "You are ready for a relationship but not marriage?"

During the same fun segment, Kartik also mentioned that he can't stay friends with his ex-girlfriend. To which, Sara said she doesn't have such reservations and she's okay being friends with her ex.

Talking about his school romance at the singing reality show, Kartik also revealed that he used to do homework for his first crush. Aww!

Coming back to Love Aaj Kal, the film is directed by Imtiaz Ali and is all set to hit the theatres on February 14, 2020. The film also casts Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in the key roles.

Are you looking forward to Love Aaj Kal? Do let us know in the comments section below.