Sara Ali Khan Reacts To Dad Saif Ali Khan’s ‘I Was Never An Absentee Father’ Comment

In a recent interview, Saif Ali Khan had got candid about his relationship with his children. He had said that while he may not have been responsible many times in his 20s, he was always there as a father to his kids, Ibrahim and Sara, and therefore he never felt like an absentee father. Sara responded to his comment recently and said that all she knows is that Saif has been a great father.

"I know my father very well. Dad is like me, so he says what he is thinking at that particular point. He never really says things for any ulterior motive," Hindustan Times quoted Sara as saying.

She continued that she loves her mother a lot and opined that when a person has a lot of time to show a feeling or emotion, it's easier. She said that she is everything because of her mother Amrita Singh, who had everyday to show that she loves her. She hasn't felt that emotion from her father because she never lived with him.

"The only thing that I know about dad is that he has always been a great father. He has always been there without even living with us. So, I think he deserves a special hug and love from me for never making me feel that he doesn't live with me because he was, and is always just a phone call away. And that's really comforting," she added.

In terms of work, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal, a follow up of the 2009 movie by Imtiaz Ali. Co-starring Kartik Aaryan, the film was panned by critics and audiences.

