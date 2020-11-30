Sara Ali Khan Reacts To Her Less Screen Time In Films Like Simmba, Coolie No.1; 'It Doesn't Matter'

'When You Are Working With People Like Ranveer, Varun, Aapki Aukat Nahin Hoti To Make Such Comparisons'

Sara Ali Khan told the news agency, "When you're working with people like Ranveer and Varun, aapki aukat nahin hoti (you are not in a position) to make such comparisons. You're just thankful that people like Rohit, David sir, Ranveer or Varun are working with you. You just don't want to compare these things."

Sara Ali Khan Says Screen Time Doesn't Matter

She further continued, "Screen time doesn't matter because these people teach and inspire you so much. You are narrating a good story, entertaining people, so who cracked which joke is a battle I don't want to get into."

Sara Ali Khan Says She Is Not Here To Compete With Her Co-Stars

Sara Ali Khan said that more than her screen time, being a part of a good story is a priority for her and she is not in the film industry to "compete" with her co-stars. She was quoted as saying, "You have to own whatever you do. I don't think it's about comparison, about women versus men, me versus Ranveer or Varun. It's a collective experience and energy, which will reflect on a scene and only make the film better. My goal is just that. It won't be good if I start competing with Ranveer or Varun."