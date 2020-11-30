Sara Ali Khan Reacts To Her Less Screen Time In Films Like Simmba, Coolie No.1; 'It Doesn't Matter'
Sara Ali Khan made her debut in Bollywood with Sushant Singh Rajput's Kedarnath in 2018 and followed it with Ranveer Singh's blockbuster film Simmba. The actress is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Coolie No.1 which has her paired opposite Varun Dhawan for the first time.
When it comes to Hindi comedies in recent times, the female leads hardly get a space to perform in it with the narratives being driven mostly by the men. Recently, in an interaction with PTI, Sara Ali Khan opened up about her experience of featuring in films like Simmba and Coolie No.1.
'When You Are Working With People Like Ranveer, Varun, Aapki Aukat Nahin Hoti To Make Such Comparisons'
Sara Ali Khan told the news agency, "When you're working with people like Ranveer and Varun, aapki aukat nahin hoti (you are not in a position) to make such comparisons. You're just thankful that people like Rohit, David sir, Ranveer or Varun are working with you. You just don't want to compare these things."
Sara Ali Khan Says Screen Time Doesn't Matter
She further continued, "Screen time doesn't matter because these people teach and inspire you so much. You are narrating a good story, entertaining people, so who cracked which joke is a battle I don't want to get into."
Sara Ali Khan Says She Is Not Here To Compete With Her Co-Stars
Sara Ali Khan said that more than her screen time, being a part of a good story is a priority for her and she is not in the film industry to "compete" with her co-stars. She was quoted as saying, "You have to own whatever you do. I don't think it's about comparison, about women versus men, me versus Ranveer or Varun. It's a collective experience and energy, which will reflect on a scene and only make the film better. My goal is just that. It won't be good if I start competing with Ranveer or Varun."
Besides Coolie No.1, Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re co-starring South star Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Rumours are also rife that the actress is also in talks with the makers of The Immortal Ashwatthama to play the female lead in the Vicky Kaushal starrer.
