Sara Ali Khan Recalls An Incident From Coolie No.1 Sets; 'David Dhawan Sir Was Angry At Varun; Vented At Me'

David Dhawan Was Upset With Sara Ali Khan For This Reason

Sara recalled, "We were filming 'Main Toh Raste Se' when David sir got upset with me and shouted at me because, although I was ready for my shot, I was supposed to tag something on my costume and that was taking time."

Varun Dhawan Was To Be Blamed, Says Sara

She further continued, "He (Varun) was doing some costume business in the van and David sir got pretty upset at him as it was delaying the shoot. So basically, he was angry at Varun but vented on me. That was a bit of an issue, but it is all good."

David Dhawan Was Strict With Varun On Coolie No.1 Sets

Earlier on Kapil Sharma's show, Varun had revealed that his father was strict with him during the shooting of Coolie No.1. Referring to the same, he recalled one incident when when he had requested his father for the film's script. To which, the filmmaker had refused and added, "Jab Maine Salman Khan, Govinda, Anil Kapoor ko scripts nahi dikhai, to tujhe kyu dikhau?"