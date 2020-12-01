Sara Ali Khan Recalls An Incident From Coolie No.1 Sets; 'David Dhawan Sir Was Angry At Varun; Vented At Me'
Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in David Dhawan's Coolie No.1. Recently, during the virtual trailer launch event of the film, Sara narrated an interesting incident from the film's sets, when David Dhawan got furious at his son Varun, but vented his anger at Sara instead.
David Dhawan Was Upset With Sara Ali Khan For This Reason
Sara recalled, "We were filming 'Main Toh Raste Se' when David sir got upset with me and shouted at me because, although I was ready for my shot, I was supposed to tag something on my costume and that was taking time."
Varun Dhawan Was To Be Blamed, Says Sara
She further continued, "He (Varun) was doing some costume business in the van and David sir got pretty upset at him as it was delaying the shoot. So basically, he was angry at Varun but vented on me. That was a bit of an issue, but it is all good."
David Dhawan Was Strict With Varun On Coolie No.1 Sets
Earlier on Kapil Sharma's show, Varun had revealed that his father was strict with him during the shooting of Coolie No.1. Referring to the same, he recalled one incident when when he had requested his father for the film's script. To which, the filmmaker had refused and added, "Jab Maine Salman Khan, Govinda, Anil Kapoor ko scripts nahi dikhai, to tujhe kyu dikhau?"
Coolie No.1 is a reboot of Govinda-Karisma Kapoor's 1995 film by the same name which was also helmed by David Dhawan. The comic caper was a box office success and is still remembered for songs like 'Husn Hai Suhana' and 'Main Toh Raste Se'. Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No.1 is slated to release on December 25 on Amazon Prime.
