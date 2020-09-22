Sara Ali Khan Recalls Childhood Incident When She Was Mistaken For A Beggar For Dancing On Street

In a video that is going viral on the internet, Sara Ali Khan recalls an adorable incident from her childhood when she was mistaken for a beggar, for dancing on the street.

Sara shared that the incident took place years ago, when she was out shopping with her family. She and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan were outside with their help when their parents Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan went inside a store to buy something.

"I was outside with my brother, who was in a pram, and we were with our help. It was the three of us outside. I started dancing. People stopped to give money because they thought I was begging. I kept it. I realised, 'Paise mil rahe hai, kuch bhi kar lo, karte raho (I'm getting money for doing anything, so I might as well keep at it)!' I started dancing more and more," she says in the video.

She continues to say that the help informed her parents that the passers-by gave Sara money because they found her cute. "My mother was like, 'Cute nahi, yeh bhikharan lagi, isliye paise de diye (They did not find her cute, they thought she was a beggar, which is why they gave her money)!'," recalled Sara.

Talking about work, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal starring opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film, directed by Imtiaz Ali, was a sequel of sorts to the 2009 movie of the same title, which starred Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan.

Sara will next be seen in Coolie No. 1, sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan. The film was to release in May 2020, but was indefinitely postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

