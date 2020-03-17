Sara Ali Khan's Varanasi Visit Upsets Local Pandits

Sara Ali Khan's recent visit to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, has irked local pandits and saints. The actress amid shoots of Atraangi Re. visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple and participated in the 'Ganga aarti' on Sunday with her mother Amrita Singh.

According to latest reports, Sara's highly publicized visit has upset the local pandits and the Kashi Vikas Samiti. They have now raised objections to her visit on the grounds that Sara Ali Khan in a non-Hindu. IANS stated, Chandra Shekhar Kapoor, the secretary of the Samiti, claimed Sara's visit was against the temple's established norms.

"The actor's visit to the temple is against traditions and established norms. It also raises questions on the security of the temple when there is a signboard clearly stating that the entry of 'non-Hindus' is prohibited." He also added, that several priests violated norms because of "a handsome dakshina" and free publicity. The Kashi Vikas Samiti is now demanding a probe into the publicized visit.

Sara's visit went viral on social media and among fans since, she shared a video herself from the temple while taking a stroll among the shopping lanes, leading to the temple. Even local pandits have expressed concerns over the visit and participation in 'Ganga aarti', one priest said, "Though we appreciate her interest in the Hindu religion but the fact remains that she is a Muslim and should not have participated in the rituals. For her, all this could be 'interesting and exciting' but for us, it is a matter of religious piety," quoted IANS.

However, some did speak in the actresses' favour, priest Amarnath Bajpai, defended Sara's actions and said that she was accompanied by her mother, Amrita Singh, who is a Hindu. And a local tour operator Siddhu Tiwari, added, "Any person, including Sara, can visit a temple if they believe in the deity. The 'Ganga aarti' is attended by thousands of foreigners who are non-Hindus too." He claimed, some 'close-minded people' are raising objections on the issue and are only looking for publicity.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan last seen in Love Aaj Kal, will be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in the upcoming film, Coolie No 1. The film is a remake of Karisma Kapoor and Govinda starrer of the same name directed by David Dhawan.

