Sara Ali Khan Says She Didn't Hang Out With Kartik Aaryan During Love Aaj Kal: ‘It Was Zoe & Veer’

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were rumoured to be in a relationship, but Sara recently confirmed that she is not dating him. She worked with Kartik for Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, and developed a very special bond with him. Sara says that during its filming, she never hung out with Kartik, but his character 'Veer'!

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror about her co-star Kartik, Sara said, "I don't think I've worked with Kartik (Aaryan), it was Veer I met on the sets of the film. I don't think Sara and Kartik have ever hung out together, they were Zoe and Veer."

She added that everything she says is to be taken with a pinch of salt because she sometimes says things just for effect.

Sara also opened up about how she is different from her character in real life. She admitted that she is not a hook-up kind of person, and that it takes her a lot of time to get worked-up.

"Zoe is the opposite, she loses her cool easily. She can say, 'F**k you, a**hole,' without flinching, and doesn't mind casual relationships. If the hookup culture makes you cringe, then, there's also a story told in flashback which will take you to the good old romance of the '90s. You will get what you want in the film, at some point or the other, hopefully, throughout," she said.

Speaking about the differences between Kartik and his characters, she said that there is a gawkiness and weirdness in Raghu and Veer which the actor doesn't have.

Love Aaj Kal is a follow-up of the 2009 movie of the same name starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. Just like the older version, this one too features two love stories set in two different time zones.

