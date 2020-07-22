    For Quick Alerts
      Sara Ali Khan Shares Childhood Memory With Amrita Singh And Ibrahim Ali Khan

      Sara Ali Khan shared a colourful throwback picture from her childhood with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Possibly taken during a Holi celebration, the picture shows young Sara and Ibrahim sporting a big smile with mother Amrita Singh.

      Sara Ali Khan Shares Childhood Memory With Amrita Singh And Ibrahim Ali Khan

      In the picture, Amrita has her arms around the kids while posing for the camera with colours smeared on their faces. Calling the rare picture, 'Mother-Daughter-IggyPotter', Sara captioned her post with a poem. She wrote "Riot of colours with Water Slaughter Mommy so young I almost forgot her Gulaal we threw, off-guard we caught her But it was healthy fun with no totter After all she's mother dearest-the OG Fautor."

      Sara's Appreciation Post For Saif Ali Khan

      Sara's Appreciation Post For Saif Ali Khan

      This is not the first time Sara has shared a throwback picture with her parents. Recently, she shared an appreciation post for her father, Saif Ali Khan, in which she called Saif the real-life Mickey Mouse. The caption read, "The one person that has always been the definition of peace ☮️, the epitome of love ❤️ and the personification of Mickey Mouse ? Love you Abba ?￢ﾀﾍ?"

      Sara And Other Family Members Tested Negative

      Sara And Other Family Members Tested Negative

      Last weekend, Sara's driver tested positive for COVID-19 however, her family tested negative. She shared in a statement, "My family, the other staff at home and I have all been tested negative and will take the necessary precautions. A sincere thank you to the BMC from me and my family for all their help and guidance. Stay safe everyone."

      Coolie No 1's New Release Date Yet To Be Annoucned

      Coolie No 1's New Release Date Yet To Be Annoucned

      Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is awaiting the release of the upcoming comedy movie Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan. Directed by David Dhawan, the film is the remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor-starrer of the same name that released in 1995. The film was supposed to release on May 1, but was delayed due to the lockdown, makers are yet to announce the new release date.

      Story first published: Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 16:49 [IST]
