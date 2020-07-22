Sara Ali Khan Shares Childhood Memory With Amrita Singh And Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara's Appreciation Post For Saif Ali Khan

This is not the first time Sara has shared a throwback picture with her parents. Recently, she shared an appreciation post for her father, Saif Ali Khan, in which she called Saif the real-life Mickey Mouse. The caption read, "The one person that has always been the definition of peace ☮️, the epitome of love ❤️ and the personification of Mickey Mouse ? Love you Abba ?￢ﾀﾍ?"

Sara And Other Family Members Tested Negative

Last weekend, Sara's driver tested positive for COVID-19 however, her family tested negative. She shared in a statement, "My family, the other staff at home and I have all been tested negative and will take the necessary precautions. A sincere thank you to the BMC from me and my family for all their help and guidance. Stay safe everyone."

Coolie No 1's New Release Date Yet To Be Annoucned

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is awaiting the release of the upcoming comedy movie Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan. Directed by David Dhawan, the film is the remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor-starrer of the same name that released in 1995. The film was supposed to release on May 1, but was delayed due to the lockdown, makers are yet to announce the new release date.