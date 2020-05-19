Sara Ali Khan Shares Pictures From Her Graduation Day; Varun Dhawan Calls It ‘Best Picture Ever’

If there's one thing common among all the celebrities, ever since they have quarantined themselves in the wake of the Novel Coronavirus outbreak, it is- they all are digging up old pictures and sharing them on their Instagram pages. Sara Ali Khan is no different! The newbie shared a couple of throwback pictures from her graduation day from New York's Columbia University. In these pictures, Sara is looking breathtakingly beautiful and just like us, Varun Dhawan also feels that it's her best picture ever!

Sara's Coolie No.1 co-star, Varun Dhawan commented on her Instagram post saying, "Best picture u ever put up." Many netizens left heart emoticons on her post and said that they're proud of her.

Speaking of Sara's education, the actress was always inclined towards pursuing higher studies. Did you know that Sara has a degree in history and political science from the prestigious Columbia University? Earlier, while speaking to Zoom, Sara had said, "Being yourself and being yourself not in the way that it's expected of you. I have an education, even though I am a heroine... so many people are baffled at that and I am so proud of that."

Saif Ali Khan Used To Cry Looking At Sara-Ibrahim's Pictures Post Divorce

She further added, "I live with a single mother and yet I think I am more disciplined and scared of disappointing her than most double parents family would be and I am proud of that. As a girl, I have a mind of my own and my opinions and I am proud of that."

With respect to work, Sara will next be seen in David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 and Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re.