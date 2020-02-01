    For Quick Alerts
      Pictures: Sara Ali Khan & Sonakshi Sinha Are The Latest Guests On Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Radio Show

      By
      |

      Kareena Kapoor Khan's radio chat show, 'What Women Want', has been a hit with fans. She has had many popular guests on her show, from Kajol to her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore, and has had interesting conversations with all of them. The show is currently running its second season, and most recently, Kareena's step-daughter Sara Ali Khan, and Sonakshi Sinha were guests on it.

      Sara Glams Up For The Episode

      Sara Glams Up For The Episode

      On Friday, Kareena Kapoor taped two episodes of What Women Want, featuring Sara and Sonakshi in each of them. Sara glammed up for the show in a glittery purple skirt and a funky striped shirt, with her hair tossed in a messy bun. Kareena, on the other hand, went all pink for her outfit, in a pair of hot pink trousers teamed with a matching shirt.

      Can't Wait For The Episode To Air!

      Can't Wait For The Episode To Air!

      It is well known that Kareena and Sara share a warm bond with each other, which makes us all the more curious about the conversation between the two. Previously, Sara had said that although she doesn't address Kareena as her step-mother, she shares a great friendship with her.

      Sonakshi In Her Boss Lady Avatar

      Sonakshi In Her Boss Lady Avatar

      Sonakshi Sinha looked like a total boss lady as she made her appearance as a guest on What Women What. Sonakshi and Kareena posed for pictures while filming the episode.

      Sona Rode A Bike To The Filming!

      Sona Rode A Bike To The Filming!

      Sonakshi made a spectacular entrance to the filming of the episode earlier in the day, as she ditched her car and rode a Royal Enfield bike, sending the paparazzi into frenzy. Sonakshi was last seen in Dabangg 3, co-starring Salman Khan, debutant Saiee Manjrekar, Arbaaz Khan, and Sudeep.

      Pics: Kareena Hosts Sara & Sonakshi On 'What Women Want'
        Pics: Kareena Hosts Sara & Sonakshi On 'What Women Want'
