Pictures: Sara Ali Khan & Sonakshi Sinha Are The Latest Guests On Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Radio Show

Sara Glams Up For The Episode

On Friday, Kareena Kapoor taped two episodes of What Women Want, featuring Sara and Sonakshi in each of them. Sara glammed up for the show in a glittery purple skirt and a funky striped shirt, with her hair tossed in a messy bun. Kareena, on the other hand, went all pink for her outfit, in a pair of hot pink trousers teamed with a matching shirt.

Can't Wait For The Episode To Air!

It is well known that Kareena and Sara share a warm bond with each other, which makes us all the more curious about the conversation between the two. Previously, Sara had said that although she doesn't address Kareena as her step-mother, she shares a great friendship with her.

Sonakshi In Her Boss Lady Avatar

Sonakshi Sinha looked like a total boss lady as she made her appearance as a guest on What Women What. Sonakshi and Kareena posed for pictures while filming the episode.

Sona Rode A Bike To The Filming!

Sonakshi made a spectacular entrance to the filming of the episode earlier in the day, as she ditched her car and rode a Royal Enfield bike, sending the paparazzi into frenzy. Sonakshi was last seen in Dabangg 3, co-starring Salman Khan, debutant Saiee Manjrekar, Arbaaz Khan, and Sudeep.