    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sara Ali Khan Storms Instagram As She Crosses 20 Million Followers Milestone!

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Sara Ali Khan has made ripples across the Indian film Industry right from the day her debut film was dropped in this ocean of cinema. Sara Ali Khan, who is known for her admirable acting skills, is also well-known in the Indian film industry for her colossal fan-following, audience and presence on social media. The actress surely knows how to keep the audience engaged with snippets of her work and looks on social media.

      Sara Storms Instagram As She Crosses 20 Million Followers!

      Sara Ali Khan always has an unparalleled buzz around her from the time the actress has joined Instagram. Soon after the actress had joined Instagram, her young fan following could be seen translating in to number of followers. Recently, the actress crossed a jaw-dropping 20 Million followers on Instagram owing to the wide fanbase where she serves as the right inspiration and a youth icon to all.

      What makes this grand is that Sara Ali Khan is the first in her generation in the Indian film industry to cross a massive 20 million following in a span of 18 months. Today, with 20.1 million followers, the actress has crossed a milestone that many in the industry haven't crossed even after years of being around. The actress is most certainly a source of inspiration and a benchmark to many.

      The actress had kick started off by making a splendid debut in Kedarnath which won her best debutant awards. From there, she has just continued to steal the hearts of most among the Indian film industry and its audience.

      Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. For her character abd promising portrayal, Sara Ali Khan received immense appreciation. The actress will next be seen in Aanand L. Rai's Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and star Akshay Kumar. She has also finished shooting for David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 in which she is paired with Varun Dhawan.

      Read more about: sara ali khan instagram
      Story first published: Monday, March 23, 2020, 22:25 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 23, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X